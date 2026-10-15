Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Claim $350 in FanCash for Seahawks vs. Broncos

The Seahawks visit the Broncos on Thursday night for a matchup between two 3-2 teams with championship pedigree, and you can bet on the action with a strong welcome offer. New bettors can claim $350 in FanCash using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 on Oct. 15. This welcome bonus gives you plenty of bonus funds to explore betting markets on this prime-time Thursday night showdown.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Seahawks vs Broncos

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 delivers $350 in FanCash across seven consecutive days. You'll earn $50 in FanCash daily for one week after placing your qualifying initial wager, making this an excellent opportunity to explore multiple betting angles on Thursday's game and beyond. The structure rewards consistent engagement, so you can use your daily FanCash allotments to back Seattle's strong defense or Denver's home-field advantage.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Deposit a minimum of $10 to activate the bonus.

Place a qualifying bet of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so use it promptly.

FanCash is non-withdrawable bonus credit that you can use across any sports market.

Available only to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WY, and WV.

If you back the Seahawks at -2.5 and Seattle wins, you'll pocket your winnings and still have access to your daily FanCash rewards throughout the week. If the Broncos pull off the upset, your initial wager may not hit, but you'll still unlock your $50 FanCash on day one and continue earning bonus funds for the next six days. This structure lets you recover from a loss and explore additional betting opportunities across the full Week 6 NFL slate.

When comparing sportsbook promos , the Fanatics offer stands out because it provides guaranteed daily rewards regardless of your bet outcomes after day one. The seven-day structure aligns perfectly with the NFL schedule, giving you bonus funds to use on Thursday's Seahawks-Broncos game, Sunday's slate, and Monday night's Commanders-49ers matchup.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Thursday night

Signing up for Fanatics and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Thursday's 8:15 PM ET kickoff:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or mobile app and create a new account. Enter the promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a bet of $20 or more on any market with -500 odds or longer, such as the Seahawks-Broncos moneyline or spread. Return daily for the next seven days to claim your $50 FanCash reward each day.

For more details on what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to learn about the platform's features, betting markets, and user experience.

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond your welcome bonus

Fanatics regularly rolls out new promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and settled into the platform, you can discover these ongoing offers by checking the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. The sportsbook frequently features parlay boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions tied to major games and matchups.

These additional bonuses give you more ways to maximize your betting experience on big games like Seahawks-Broncos and the rest of Week 6. Keep an eye on the Promos tab to stay informed about limited-time offers and exclusive deals available to your account.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.