Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Get $350 FanCash for a $20 Trade on Seattle vs. Denver

Thursday Night Football brings the Seattle Seahawks to Denver to face the Broncos at 8:15 PM ET, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome offer. New users can leverage the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to earn $350 in FanCash on Oct. 15. This welcome bonus gives you plenty of firepower to place bets on what should be a competitive matchup at Empower Field at Mile High.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Thursday's game

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in FanCash through a seven-day promotion tied to your initial wager. You'll deposit at least $10, place a $20 bet at odds of -500 or better, and then earn $50 in FanCash daily for the next week. The Seahawks-Broncos game serves as your first qualifying bet, so you can use it to trigger the bonus while testing the platform's features.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

New users only; existing account holders cannot claim this offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20 wager at -500 odds or longer within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven consecutive days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and must be used for additional bets on the platform.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Not available in New York.

If you bet $20 on the Seahawks to cover the spread and they win, you'll pocket your winnings while unlocking the first $50 in FanCash. If that initial wager loses, you still receive the $50 FanCash reward the next day, allowing you to continue betting through the week. This structure means you can explore sportsbook promos across multiple days while the Broncos-Seahawks matchup kicks off your bonus sequence.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Thursday Night Football

Signing up and placing your first bet takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 bet on any market with odds of -500 or longer for the Seahawks-Broncos game. Return daily for the next seven days to claim your $50 FanCash reward each day.

For a deeper dive into what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to learn more about the platform's features, betting options, and user experience.

Additional promotions available to existing Fanatics users

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics continues to reward loyalty with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly rolls out daily boosts, parlay bonuses, and other limited-time offers designed to enhance your betting experience. You can find these promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new deals appear regularly.

Existing users should check the app frequently, especially around major sporting events like Thursday Night Football. Fanatics updates its promotional calendar to align with games, tournaments, and seasonal events, so there's always something new to discover. Make it a habit to browse available offers before placing your bets to maximize your value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.