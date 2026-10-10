Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Get $350 in FanCash for Georgia vs. Alabama

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide clash in a battle of undefeated SEC powerhouses on Saturday, Oct. 10, and you can bet on the matchup with a generous welcome offer. New bettors can claim $350 in FanCash when they use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350. This welcome bonus gives you plenty of funds to place wagers on one of the season's most anticipated games.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Georgia vs. Alabama

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 delivers $350 in FanCash when you meet the qualifying requirements. Here's what you need to know about claiming this bonus for the Georgia-Alabama matchup:

Deposit a minimum of $10 to activate your account.

Place a $20 or more bet at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up.

Earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven consecutive days, totaling $350.

Each day's $50 reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so use it promptly.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and must be wagered on qualifying bets.

When you place your first qualifying bet on Georgia-Alabama, you'll unlock your first $50 in FanCash. If you bet on Georgia to win and the Bulldogs pull off a victory in Tuscaloosa, your winnings combine with your FanCash for additional betting power. Conversely, if Alabama's defense stifles Georgia's high-powered offense and the Crimson Tide prevails, you still have six more days to earn the remaining $300 in FanCash through daily qualifying bets.

The sportsbook promos landscape is competitive, but this offer stands out for its substantial value and flexibility. You can use your FanCash across any sport or market available on the Fanatics platform, giving you multiple opportunities to maximize your bonus throughout the week. The offer is available only in select states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. New York residents cannot participate in this promotion.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Georgia vs. Alabama

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on the Bulldogs-Crimson Tide showdown:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app. Create a new account and enter the promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place your first $20 or more bet on Georgia vs. Alabama at odds of -500 or longer within seven days. Receive your first $50 in FanCash and return daily for seven days to earn the full $350 bonus.

For a comprehensive look at everything Fanatics offers, check out our detailed Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions and bonuses at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics doesn't stop with welcome bonuses for new users. The sportsbook regularly rolls out promotions, boosts, and special offers for existing customers throughout the year. You can discover these ongoing deals by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll find daily opportunities to enhance your betting experience. Whether you're looking for parlay boosts, odds enhancements, or event-specific promotions, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar fresh and exciting for loyal bettors.\

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.