Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Use Code SIBONUS To Unlock $1K FanCash for NFL Week 3 on Sunday

NFL Week 3 Sunday on Sept. 27 delivers some of the best football action of the young season, and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS lets new users claim up to $1,000 in FanCash to wager on these marquee matchups. With a loaded 1 p.m. ET window and prime-time action throughout the day, this is the perfect opportunity to maximize your welcome bonus while betting on compelling games.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo works for NFL Week 3 Sunday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $100 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash. This means you can test your picks on the Chargers-Bills matchup on Day 1, then continue claiming bonuses throughout the following nine days.

The offer comes with specific terms and conditions you should understand before claiming:

Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users in select states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum odds of minus-500.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

FanCash bonuses are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Consider how this works with NFL Week 3 Sunday's top matchups. If you place a $50 wager on the Chiefs-Dolphins game at minus-500 odds and lose, you'll receive $50 in FanCash to use on the Ravens-Cowboys game in Rio de Janeiro later that evening. Conversely, if your bet on the Chargers-Bills matchup wins, you keep your winnings and can still claim the bonus on a different wager the following day.

The beauty of sportsbook promos like this is their flexibility. You can spread your daily $100 maximum across multiple bets or concentrate it on a single game. With the Ravens-Cowboys international event and the Rams-Broncos Sunday night matchup, you'll have plenty of opportunities to deploy your FanCash strategically throughout the day.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for NFL Week 3 Sunday

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and begin betting on NFL Week 3 Sunday:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and familiarize yourself with the platform's features and available betting markets. Create a new account by providing your personal information and government-issued ID for verification purposes. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to activate your welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, targeting one of the Week 3 Sunday games like Chargers-Bills or Chiefs-Dolphins. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash credited to your account within 24 hours. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on your FanCash before requesting a withdrawal.

For a comprehensive look at everything Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to learn more about the platform's features, user experience, and betting options.

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond NFL Week 3 Sunday

Your welcome bonus is just the beginning of what Fanatics Sportsbook offers. The platform regularly features promotions and boosts designed to reward both new and existing users throughout the season. You can discover these ongoing offers by checking the "Promos" section directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll find daily specials, parlay boosts, and other limited-time opportunities.

As you continue betting beyond NFL Week 3 Sunday, keep an eye on the promotions tab for enhanced odds on marquee matchups and exclusive bonuses tied to specific games. Fanatics consistently updates its promotional calendar, ensuring there's always something new to take advantage of. Whether you're betting on divisional rivalries, primetime showdowns, or international events, the platform provides multiple ways to maximize your value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.