Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers $1,000 Bet Match for NBA All-Star Weekend Action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users a chance to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through a 10-day bet match promotion. This welcome offer arrives perfectly timed for NBA All-Star Weekend festivities and college basketball's conference championship push. New customers can take advantage of this Feb. 15 promotion while exploring sportsbook promos across multiple sports.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for All-Star Weekend betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with a daily bet match opportunity over 10 consecutive days. Each qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer earns matching FanCash up to $100 per day. Users must toggle on the promotion in their bet slip before placing each qualifying wager.

For NBA All-Star Weekend action, bettors can target the Rising Stars competition or regular-season matchups to activate their daily bet match. If you place a $50 wager on Team Melo to win the Rising Stars tournament and the bet settles as a loss, you still receive $50 in FanCash. Should your $75 college basketball spread bet on a conference contender win, you collect both your cash winnings and $75 in matching FanCash.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Maximum $100 FanCash per day for 10 straight days.

• Qualifying wagers must have odds of -200 or longer.

• FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration.

• Promotion must be toggled on in the bet slip.

• Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the match.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo

Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires completing account registration and identity verification first.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Confirm your email address to activate your account. Toggle on the Bet Match promotion in your bet slip each day. Place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer. Receive matching FanCash once your wager settles, up to $100 per day. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your rewards.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and profit boosts for existing customers beyond the initial welcome offer. These rotating bonuses often target specific sports, game types, or betting markets throughout the week. Current users can discover these opportunities by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where daily and weekly specials are updated regularly.

