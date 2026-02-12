Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers $1,000 Bet Match for NBA, CBB, and 2026 Winter Games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new customers a chance to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through a 10-day bet match promotion. This welcome offer provides excellent value for betting on tonight's NBA slate, college basketball action, and tomorrow's Winter Games events. New users can take advantage of this Feb. 12 promotion by placing qualifying wagers on exciting matchups like Milwaukee at Oklahoma City or any alpine skiing finals. Check out additional sportsbook promos for more betting opportunities.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA and Winter Games betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn FanCash equal to their qualifying wager amount for 10 consecutive days. Each day, bettors must place a cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer and toggle on the promotion in their bet slip. Fanatics Sportsbook will match each qualifying wager with FanCash up to $100 per day, creating a maximum potential reward of $1,000.

For example, if you bet $50 on the Milwaukee Bucks to cover the spread against Oklahoma City and the wager settles, you'll receive $50 in FanCash regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. If you wager $100 on an alpine skiing event tomorrow and it settles, you'll earn the maximum $100 in FanCash for that day. The promotion requires consistent daily participation to maximize the full $1,000 potential.

Key terms and conditions include:

• New customers only with no existing Fanatics Sportsbook account.

• Must be 21 years or older and located in an eligible state.

• Qualifying wagers must have odds of -200 or longer.

• Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the promotion.

• FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for tonight's games

Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires completing a simple registration process and placing your first qualifying wager.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your email address to activate your account. Navigate to any eligible betting market with odds of -200 or longer, such as NBA games or Winter Games events. Toggle on the Bet Match promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a cash wager of $1 or more on your selected market. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Beyond this welcome promotion, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing bonuses and betting boosts for existing customers. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings with enhanced odds, parlay boosts, and special event bonuses that complement major sporting events. These additional promotions can be found in the 'Promos' section of the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where users can browse current offers and opt into available bonuses.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.