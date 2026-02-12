Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers $1,000 Bet Match for NBA, CBB, Pebble Beach, and Winter Games
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $1,000 in FanCash through a 10-day Bet Match promotion. This welcome offer is perfect for betting on Thursday's loaded sports slate featuring NBA contenders, college basketball conference battles, PGA action at Pebble Beach, and Winter Games competition. New customers can explore sportsbook promos while wagering on elite matchups like Bucks-Thunder and Mavericks-Lakers. The Feb. 12 promotion provides daily matching opportunities across multiple sports.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Thursday's action
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo matches your daily wagers with FanCash for 10 consecutive days starting when you create your account. Each qualifying bet of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer earns matching FanCash up to $100 per day. You must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing each wager.
Key terms include:
• Maximum $100 FanCash per day for 10 days.
• Total potential reward reaches $1,000.
• Minimum odds requirement of -200 or longer.
• One qualifying wager per day counts toward the match.
• FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration.
For example, if you bet $50 on the Bucks to cover against Thunder and win, you receive your cash winnings plus $50 in FanCash. If your Lakers moneyline wager loses, you still earn matching FanCash equal to your stake. The promotion continues daily whether your bets win or lose, making it valuable for wagering on college basketball conference games or PGA tournament rounds at Pebble Beach.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus
Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few simple steps for Thursday's games.
Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account.
Complete identity verification using your full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits.
Navigate to Thursday's NBA, college basketball, PGA, or Winter Games markets.
Toggle on the Bet Match promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager.
Place a qualifying cash bet of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer.
Receive matching FanCash after your bet settles, then repeat daily for 10 days.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into their platform features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities
Beyond the welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions. These ongoing bonuses appear in the 'Promos' section of the mobile app and often target major sporting events. Current users can find enhanced odds on NBA player props, college basketball conference tournament futures, and PGA tournament outright winners throughout the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
