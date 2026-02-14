Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers $1,000 in Bet Matches for NBA All-Star Weekend

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an exceptional opportunity to maximize their betting potential during NBA All-Star Weekend festivities. This welcome offer provides 10 consecutive days of bet matches worth up to $1,000 total for fresh action on Rising Stars competition and college basketball's conference battles. Take advantage of this current sportsbook promos offer available through Feb. 16.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for All-Star Weekend betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo operates on a simple daily structure that rewards consistent betting activity. New customers receive FanCash matching their qualifying wagers for 10 straight days, with each day offering up to $100 in matched funds. This promotion requires no Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and activates through the bet slip toggle feature.

Qualifying wagers must meet specific criteria to earn the daily match. Each bet requires a minimum $1 cash wager on markets with odds of -200 or longer, and only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the promotion. The FanCash reward equals your wager amount up to the $100 daily maximum, issued after your bet settles regardless of outcome.

Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo include:

Daily bet matching for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.

Maximum $100 FanCash per day, totaling up to $1,000 over the promotion period.

Minimum odds requirement of -200 for qualifying wagers.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

Consider betting on Team Melo versus Team Austin in the Rising Stars tournament with a $50 wager at -150 odds. Whether your pick wins or loses, you'll receive $50 in FanCash after the bet settles. Similarly, backing a college basketball favorite like Duke at -180 in their conference matchup would qualify for the daily match, earning you FanCash equal to your stake amount.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for All-Star action

Claiming this welcome offer requires completing account registration and placing your first qualifying wager on NBA All-Star Weekend or college basketball markets.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your new account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits. Verify your email address to activate your account fully. Toggle on the Bet Match promotion in your bet slip before placing wagers. Place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more on eligible markets with odds of -200 or longer. Receive your FanCash match after your bet settles, then repeat daily for up to 10 days.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features, and customer service options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for established customers beyond the initial welcome offer. These recurring promotions often feature enhanced odds on popular betting markets, profit boosts for specific sports, and special event bonuses during major tournaments. Current customers can discover these opportunities by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application.

The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings to align with trending sports events and seasonal betting interests. These bonuses complement the standard betting experience and provide additional value for regular users who maintain active accounts.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.