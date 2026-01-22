Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up to $2,000 FanCash for NFL Conference Championships

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new Missouri customers up to $2,000 FanCash for betting on the NFL Conference Championships. This welcome offer provides daily opportunities to earn FanCash when placing wagers on Sunday's championship games. New users can explore various sportsbook promos available on Thursday, January 22.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for conference championship betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo requires new Missouri customers to place a $1 minimum wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Each daily wager must have odds of -500 or longer to qualify for the promotion. When wagers settle as losses, Fanatics Sportsbook issues FanCash equal to the losing amount, up to $200 per day.

For example, if you bet $50 on the Patriots to cover the spread against Denver and the wager loses, you receive $50 in FanCash. If you place a $150 wager on the Seahawks moneyline against the Rams and it loses, you earn $150 in FanCash. The promotion caps daily FanCash earnings at $200, so larger losing wagers still provide the maximum daily benefit.

Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.

Daily wagers must be $1 minimum with odds -500 or longer.

FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Maximum $200 FanCash per day, up to $2,000 total over 10 days.

Wagers must settle as losses to earn FanCash rewards.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for championship games

Missouri residents can follow these steps to claim the welcome offer and bet on Sunday's AFC and NFC Championship games:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Complete registration with personal information, including full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits. Verify your account through email authentication. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Apply the promotion in your bet slip before placing your first $1 wager. Place daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days on championship games and other markets.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed information about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated "Promos" section. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events like the conference championships andthe upcoming Super Bowl.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.