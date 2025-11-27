Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for Bengals vs. Ravens Thanksgiving Showdown
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 in FanCash for Thursday's AFC North clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Nov. 27. This Thanksgiving matchup on Thursday Night Football features a surging Ravens team that has won five straight games after a 1-5 start, and now sits atop the AFC North division following Pittsburgh's loss to Chicago. New bettors can take advantage of this generous offer while exploring various sportsbook promos available for the holiday football action.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Bengals vs Ravens
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with a unique 10-day opportunity to earn FanCash on losing bets. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation, with each losing bet earning FanCash equal to the stake amount. The maximum FanCash earned per day is $200, meaning bettors can potentially accumulate up to $2,000 over the promotional period.
For example, if you bet $50 on the Bengals to cover the spread against Baltimore and the wager loses, Fanatics Sportsbook will credit your account with $50 in FanCash within 72 hours. Conversely, if Cincinnati covers the spread and your bet wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive any FanCash bonus. The promotion requires odds of -500 or longer to qualify for the offer.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $1 wager required daily for 10 consecutive days.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.
- Wagers must have odds of -500 or longer.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Thursday's game
Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and doesn't require a promo code. Follow these steps to get started before the Bengals visit Baltimore:
- Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
- Complete registration by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your account through email authentication.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any Bengals vs Ravens market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake within 72 hours.
For more detailed information about this sportsbook, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. These ongoing promotions often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and seasonal bonuses tied to major sporting events like Thanksgiving football games.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on any Thanksgiving football wager.
