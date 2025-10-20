Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Buccaneers vs. Lions
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users the chance to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash when betting on Monday Night Football's Buccaneers vs. Lions matchup on Monday, Oct. 20. This explosive offensive showdown between Tampa Bay and Detroit presents an excellent opportunity to take advantage of one of the top sportsbook promos available.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Bucs vs. Lions
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $2,000. To qualify, users must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day starting from account creation. If your daily wager on the Buccaneers vs. Lions game or any other market loses, Fanatics Sportsbook will return the full stake up to $200 in FanCash within 72 hours.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Buccaneers to cover the spread and they fail to do so, you'll receive $150 in FanCash. If you wager $50 on Lions quarterback Jared Goff to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes and he throws only two, you'll get $50 in FanCash returned. The key terms include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- Daily wagers must be $1 or more with odds of -500 or longer.
- FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires seven days after issuance.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day.
- This offer is not available in New York.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Buccaneers vs. Lions
Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and requires no promo code. Follow these steps to get started before Monday Night Football:
- Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
- Register by providing your full name, address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your identity and activate your account via email authentication.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first $1+ wager on the Buccaneers vs. Lions game or any other market with odds of -500 or longer.
If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $200 in FanCash within 72 hours. Continue placing daily wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your potential $2,000 in FanCash. For more details about this offer and the sportsbook, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user promotion. These ongoing promotions can include profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience. To stay updated on the latest offers, check the 'Promos' section on the Fanatics Sportsbook app regularly for new opportunities to maximize your wagering value.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Bucs vs. Lions
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.