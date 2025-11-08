Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for BYU vs. Texas Tech
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 in FanCash ahead of Saturday's pivotal Big 12 showdown between unbeaten BYU and Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 8. This heavyweight matchup in Lubbock will determine the conference's playoff frontrunner, making it an ideal opportunity to explore available sportsbook promos and capitalize on the action.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for BYU vs. Texas Tech
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash over 10 consecutive days. Users must place a $1 minimum cash wager daily with odds of -500 or longer, and when those bets lose, Fanatics returns the stake as FanCash up to $200 per day. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo creates multiple opportunities to build FanCash while betting on games like BYU's undefeated season meeting Texas Tech's home field advantage.
Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- Daily wagers must be $1 or more with odds of -500 or longer.
- FanCash is awarded only when bets lose, up to $200 per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Promotion runs for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.
For example, if you bet $150 on BYU to cover the spread against Texas Tech and the Cougars fall short, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. However, if BYU covers and your bet wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash for that particular wager.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for BYU vs. Texas Tech
Getting started with this promotion is straightforward and doesn't require a promo code. Follow these steps to claim your bonus before Saturday's Big 12 clash:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by clicking any link on this page and downloading the mobile app.
- Verify your identity with the required personal information, including your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account.
- Place your first qualifying bet of $1 or more on BYU vs. Texas Tech or any other market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake within 72 hours.
- Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
For more information about this operator, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. These ongoing promotions help enhance the betting experience for games throughout the college football season and beyond.
More sportsbook welcome offers
You can claim even more offers from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel with the offers below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.