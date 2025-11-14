SI

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for NFL Week 11

Get up to $2,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 11. Bet on Seahawks vs. Rams and more exciting matchups.
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 in FanCash for NFL Week 11 action on Sunday, Nov. 16. This exciting slate features a thrilling NFC West matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, along with other compelling games throughout the day. New bettors can take advantage of one of the top sportsbook promos available while wagering on these marquee NFL contests.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NFL Week 11

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with a unique opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash over 10 consecutive days. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily with odds of -500 or longer. If the bet loses, they receive FanCash equal to the losing amount, up to $200 per day. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no promo code and begins the day you create your account.

For example, if you bet $150 on the Seahawks to cover the spread against the Rams and the wager loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you bet $200 on the over in that same game and it wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive any FanCash for that particular wager. The key terms include:

  • Minimum $1 wager required daily for 10 consecutive days.
  • Maximum $200 in FanCash per day.
  • FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
  • Minimum odds of -500 or longer required.
  • Only losing wagers earn FanCash.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus

Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward and requires no special code. Follow these simple steps to get started:

  1. Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity.
  2. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account.
  3. Place your first qualifying $1+ wager on any NFL Week 11 game with odds of -500 or longer.
  4. If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake (up to $200) within 72 hours.
  5. Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

For more detailed information about this sportsbook, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special game-specific promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These ongoing promotions help enhance the betting experience for NFL games and other sporting events throughout the year.

  • 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on NFL Week 11

Compare NFL Week 11 promos

Claim thousands more in bonus bets for NFL Week 11.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$150 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

