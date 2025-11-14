Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for NFL Week 11
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 in FanCash for NFL Week 11 action on Sunday, Nov. 16. This exciting slate features a thrilling NFC West matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, along with other compelling games throughout the day. New bettors can take advantage of one of the top sportsbook promos available while wagering on these marquee NFL contests.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NFL Week 11
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with a unique opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash over 10 consecutive days. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily with odds of -500 or longer. If the bet loses, they receive FanCash equal to the losing amount, up to $200 per day. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no promo code and begins the day you create your account.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Seahawks to cover the spread against the Rams and the wager loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you bet $200 on the over in that same game and it wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive any FanCash for that particular wager. The key terms include:
- Minimum $1 wager required daily for 10 consecutive days.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Minimum odds of -500 or longer required.
- Only losing wagers earn FanCash.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus
Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward and requires no special code. Follow these simple steps to get started:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account.
- Place your first qualifying $1+ wager on any NFL Week 11 game with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake (up to $200) within 72 hours.
- Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
For more detailed information about this sportsbook, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special game-specific promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These ongoing promotions help enhance the betting experience for NFL games and other sporting events throughout the year.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on NFL Week 11
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.