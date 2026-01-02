Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up To $2,000 In FanCash For NFL Week 18
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 in FanCash as NFL Week 18 arrives on Friday, January 2. This weekend's slate features nothing but division rivalries with playoff implications, making it perfect for exploring various sportsbook promos while betting on high-stakes matchups.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for NFL Week 18 betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new customers with FanCash equal to their losing wager amount for 10 consecutive days. You can earn up to $200 in FanCash daily by placing qualifying bets on NFL Week 18 games like Seahawks at 49ers or Ravens at Steelers. This promotion requires a minimum $1 wager with odds of -500 or longer each day.
Key terms for this offer include:
- Place a $1+ cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.
- Wagers must have minimum odds of -500 or longer to qualify.
- Receive FanCash equal to your losing wager amount, up to $200 per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Seahawks to beat the 49ers and they lose, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you bet $100 on the Ravens to cover the spread against the Steelers and they fail to cover, you'll get $100 in FanCash back.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few simple steps to begin betting on NFL Week 18 action.
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account using any link on this page.
- Download the mobile app and verify your identity with required personal information.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account.
- Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any NFL Week 18 game with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your wager amount within 72 hours.
- Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your potential $2,000 in FanCash.
For more details about this operator, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for current customers throughout the NFL season. Existing users can discover daily boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers complement the new-user promotion and provide continued value for regular bettors during major sporting events like NFL Week 18.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.