SI

Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for SNF Steelers vs. Chargers

Brian Giuffra

Score up to $2,000 in FanCash with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo for SNF Steelers vs. Chargers. New users get daily protection on losing bets.
Score up to $2,000 in FanCash with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo for SNF Steelers vs. Chargers. New users get daily protection on losing bets. / Sports Illustrated

Get up to $2,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook. Fanatics 2000. CLAIM NOW. dark

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 in FanCash for Sunday Night Football action when the Steelers face the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 9. This welcome offer provides daily protection for losing wagers, making it an attractive option among sportsbook promos available today.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Steelers vs. Chargers betting

This Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with daily losing bet protection for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Users must place at least $1 in cash wagers daily with minimum odds of -500 or longer to qualify for the offer.

When betting on the Steelers vs. Chargers matchup, here's how the promotion works: If you wager $150 on the Steelers to cover the spread and they fall short, Fanatics Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. Conversely, if the Steelers cover and your bet wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive any FanCash since the protection only applies to losing wagers.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • Maximum $200 in FanCash per day for losing bets.
  • FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
  • Minimum wager of $1 required with odds of -500 or longer.
  • Must place qualifying bets for 10 consecutive days.
  • FanCash is non-withdrawable but can be used for additional betting.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo

Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and requires no promo code. Follow these steps to begin betting on Sunday Night Football with daily losing bet protection:

  1. Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
  2. Create your account by providing personal information, including full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
  3. Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication.
  4. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your account.
  5. Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any market with odds of -500 or longer.
  6. Continue placing daily qualifying bets for 10 consecutive days to maximize the offer.

For more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

In addition to the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook offers ongoing promotions for existing customers. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, enhanced odds specials, and seasonal promotions that add value to your betting experience. These additional offers can be found by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where active bonuses and limited-time deals are displayed for easy access.

  • 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on NFL Week 10

Compare Steelers vs. Chargers promos

Check out the welcome offers below to claim thousands more in bonus bets from other top operators.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$150 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

Home/Betting Promo