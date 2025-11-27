Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Thanksgiving Packers vs. Lions
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with an exceptional opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash while betting on Thursday's massive NFC North clash between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Nov. 27. This Thanksgiving Day showdown features two division rivals with the Lions (7-4) hosting the Packers (7-3-1) in what promises to be an intense battle for playoff positioning. New users can take advantage of exceptional sportsbook promos to enhance their Thanksgiving football experience.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Thanksgiving football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $2,000 in bonus funds. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day, and when that wager loses, Fanatics will return the full stake as FanCash within 72 hours. This promotion works perfectly for the Thanksgiving Day Packers vs. Lions game, where bettors can wager on various markets, including the spread, moneyline, or player props.
For example, if you bet $200 on the Lions to cover the spread against Green Bay on Thanksgiving and the wager loses, you'll receive $200 in FanCash to use on future bets. Conversely, if your Lions bet wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash for that day. The key terms include:
- Daily wagers must be $1 minimum with odds of -500 or longer.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash can be earned per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Promotion must be applied in the bet slip before placing wagers.
- Available for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Packers vs Lions
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Thursday's Thanksgiving game requires just a few simple steps:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your personal information, including full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account and bonus eligibility.
- Apply the promotion in your bet slip before placing your first $1+ wager on the Packers vs Lions game or any qualifying market.
- Continue placing daily wagers for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
For more information about this offer and platform features, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities throughout the football season. These ongoing promotions include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special game-day offers that can enhance your betting experience on marquee matchups like Thanksgiving Day games. Check the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to discover current bonus opportunities and limited-time offers available for both new and returning customers.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on any Thanksgiving football wager.
Compare more Thanksgiving sportsbook promos
There are even more great offers out there from top operators like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel. Check them out below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.