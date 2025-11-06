Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for Thursday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 in FanCash as the red-hot Broncos face the struggling Raiders on Thursday Night Football. This matchup presents an excellent opportunity to capitalize on one of the top sportsbook promotions available to new customers.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Thursday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $2,000. To qualify, you must place a $1 minimum cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day starting from account creation. If your daily wager loses, Fanatics Sportsbook will credit your account with FanCash equal to the losing amount, up to $200 per day.
For Thursday Night Football, you could bet on the Broncos to cover the spread or the Raiders to pull off an upset. If you wager $200 on Denver to win and they lose, you'll receive $200 in FanCash within 72 hours. However, if the Broncos win your bet, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash for that day.
Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- Daily wagers must be $1 minimum with odds of -500 or longer.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day for losing wagers.
- Offer runs for 10 consecutive days from account creation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for TNF
Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward and doesn't require entering a special code. Follow these steps to get started before Thursday Night Football:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account.
- Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any market with odds of -500 or longer, such as Thursday Night Football betting options.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake up to $200 within 72 hours.
- Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your potential $2,000 in FanCash.
For more information about this sportsbook, read our full Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts to existing customers, in addition to the new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating promotions often coincide with major sporting events and provide additional value for regular bettors.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Raiders vs. Broncos
Compare Thursday Night Football promos
Claim more great welcome bonuses from BetMGM, Caesars, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.