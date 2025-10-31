Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for World Series Game 6
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 in FanCash as the Dodgers look to stay alive against the Blue Jays in a crucial World Series Game 6 showdown on Friday, Oct. 31. This welcome offer provides excellent value among sportsbook promos for baseball's biggest stage.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for World Series Game 6
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $2,000. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day. If the bet loses, Fanatics returns the full stake in FanCash within 72 hours.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Dodgers to win Game 6 and they lose, you'll receive $150 in FanCash. If you bet $100 on the Blue Jays to close out the series and they win, your bet settles as a winner, and you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash for that day.
Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo include:
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- There is a minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer.
- This offer is available for 10 consecutive days starting from the date of account creation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Game 6
Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer requires no special code and takes just a few simple steps. Follow this process to start earning FanCash on World Series Game 6 bets:
- Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
- Register with your personal information, including full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your account.
- Place your first qualifying bet of $1 or more on any World Series Game 6 market with odds of -500 or longer.
For more information about this sportsbook, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout major sporting events. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers often feature enhanced odds on popular markets and can provide additional value for World Series betting action.
More World Series promo offers
Compare and claim more offers from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings and FanDuel below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.