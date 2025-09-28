Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Earn $250 FanCash for NFL Week 4
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 4 gives new users up to $50 in FanCash per day by placing one $10 bet for five consecutive days (totaling $250). This is one of the best sportsbook promos to get ready for all the marquee matchups that Week 4 has to offer.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NFL Week 4
Here are the essential terms and conditions for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 4 that every bettor should know:
- Place one $10+ cash wager per day on five separate consecutive qualifying wagers.
- Qualifying bets must be at odds of -500 or longer.
- Earn $50 in FanCash per qualifying day, up to $250 total.
- FanCash is credited within 72 hours, non-withdrawable, and usable for bets or merchandise.
- All five wagers must be on separate consecutive qualifying wagers (not the same day).
- This offer is not available in New York.
Since FanCash is earned regardless of outcome, target plus-money lines with each qualifying wager. This approach can maximize your returns while you collect the guaranteed FanCash bonus.
More welcome offers from Fanatics Sportsbook
- Game Day Guarantee: Every football game day, you can get up to $100 back in FanCash if your football bet loses.
- Up to $25 back in FanCash if your football bet loses (NY only): In New York, you can get up to $25 in FanCash on losing football bets every football game day.
- Up to $1,000 in FanCash (not available in MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV): Place a maximum $100 wager each day for 10 consecutive days. If any of those bets lose, Fanatics will return your stake as FanCash.
How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive qualifying wagers for NFL Week 4
To maximize the promotion, remember you must place one $10 qualifying wager per day on five separate consecutive qualifying wagers. Placing all five wagers on one day will not earn the full FanCash bonus. A minimum $10 deposit is required to participate.
To claim and use the Fanatics Sportsbook offer for NFL Week 4:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account (excluding NY residents).
- Deposit at least $10.
- Place one $10+ wager at -500 odds or longer on the first qualifying wager.
- Repeat with one $10+ wager per day across the next four consecutive qualifying wagers.
- Receive $50 in FanCash each day your qualifying bet settles (up to $250 total), credited within 72 hours.
- Use FanCash for bonus bets or Fanatics merchandise.
For a comprehensive breakdown, visit our Fanatics Sportsbook review.
More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for all users
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing users. Check out the Fanatics Sportsbook app and go to the promotions tab to see what is available to you, including profit boosts, FanCash drops, and more.
Compare NFL Week 4 betting promos
Get even more out of the NFL season with welcome offers from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.