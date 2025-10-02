Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Earn $250 FanCash Over Five Days for Thursday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Thursday Night Football lets new users earn up to $50 in FanCash each day for five consecutive qualifying wagers. Just place one $10 wager per day over five days and earn up to $250 in FanCash. This built-in welcome offer is not available in New York, but remains one of the top sportsbook promos.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Thursday Night Football and five-game FanCash earning streaks
Here are the key terms and conditions to know before using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Thursday Night Football:
- The offer activates automatically upon registration (no promo code required).
- Place one $10+ cash wager per day on each of five consecutive qualifying wagers.
- Only the first qualifying wager each day counts (odds -500 or longer).
- Earn $50 in FanCash per day, totaling $250 over five days.
- FanCash credited within 72 hours, non-withdrawable, expires after use.
- Cannot place all five qualifying wagers on the same day.
- This offer is not available in New York.
Since FanCash is earned whether your bet wins or loses, consider plus-money odds for more value with each qualifying wager. This approach can maximize potential winnings while you lock in daily FanCash rewards.
How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive qualifying wagers for Thursday Night Football
To earn the full $250 FanCash, you must place one qualifying $10 wager per day on five separate consecutive qualifying wagers. You cannot complete the bonus by placing all five wagers on a single day. Follow these steps:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account (automatic bonus access).
- Deposit at least $10 to qualify.
- Place one $10+ wager per day on each of five consecutive qualifying wagers (odds -500 or longer).
- Get $50 in FanCash after each qualifying day, up to $250 total.
For a detailed breakdown of features and betting options, visit our Fanatics Sportsbook review.
More Fanatics Sportsbook promos available today
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing users. Check out the app for today's best promos.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Thursday Night Football.
Best welcome offers for 49ers vs. Rams
Claim big bonuses from all of the leading sportsbooks below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.