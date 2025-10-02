Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Earn $250 in FanCash for 49ers vs. Rams
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo for 49ers vs. Rams on TNF offers new users $250 in FanCash by placing one $10 wager per day for five consecutive days. Players will earn $50 in FanCash each day, making this one of the most exciting sportsbook promos around. All five qualifying bets must be on separate days. This welcome offer is not available in New York.
Get up to $250 in FanCash with Fanatics Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for 49ers vs. Rams and what to expect
Here are the important terms you should know about the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for 49ers vs. Rams, including the consecutive qualifying wager requirement:
- Place one $10+ cash wager (odds -500 or longer) per day on five separate consecutive qualifying wagers.
- Earn $50 FanCash each day, up to $250 total.
- FanCash credited within 72 hours, non-withdrawable, expires after seven days.
- Cannot place all five qualifying wagers on the same day.
- $10 minimum deposit required.
- This offer is not available in New York.
Since FanCash is guaranteed, consider targeting plus-money odds to maximize returns while still unlocking the FanCash bonus. This approach can help increase your potential payout without affecting your FanCash earnings.
How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive qualifying wagers for TNF 49ers vs. Rams
To earn the full FanCash bonus, you must place one $10 qualifying wager per day across five separate consecutive qualifying wagers. You cannot place all five wagers on the same day. Here are the steps to claim:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account.
- Deposit at least $10.
- Place a $10+ cash wager (odds -500 or longer) on TNF 49ers vs. Rams, then one qualifying wager per day for the next four consecutive qualifying wagers.
- Receive $50 FanCash per day within 72 hours of each wager (totaling $250).
For more details, see our Fanatics Sportsbook review.
More Fanatics Sportsbook promos available today
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing users. Check out the app for today's best promos.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Thursday Night Football.
Compare online betting promos for 49ers vs. Rams
Check out the welcome offers below to claim thousands more in bonus bets.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.