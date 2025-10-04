Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Earn Up to $250 in FanCash During College Football Week 6
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo for college football Week 6 offers a great bonus for new users. Place one $10 wager per day on five consecutive qualifying wagers to earn $50 in FanCash each day, totaling $250. All five qualifying wagers must be placed on separate days. The welcome offer is not available in New York. For more details, compare sportsbook promos.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for college football Week 6
You can maximize the college football Week 6 schedule with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:
- Offer automatically activates for new users. There is no code required.
- Place one $10 minimum cash wager per day on five consecutive qualifying wagers.
- Qualifying wagers must have odds of -500 or longer (e.g., -120, +150).
- Maximum $50 in FanCash earned per day, up to $250 total.
- You cannot place all five wagers on the same day (one per day required).
- FanCash credited within 72 hours; non-withdrawable but usable for future bets.
- $10 minimum deposit required.
- Not available in New York (NY) state.
With FanCash guaranteed regardless of outcome, consider targeting plus-money odds for these qualifying bets. This gives you a shot at greater payout potential while still earning your daily FanCash bonus.
How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive qualifying wagers for CFB Week 6
To maximize the promotion, you must place one $10 qualifying wager per day on five separate consecutive qualifying wagers. You cannot place all five wagers on a single day. Here’s how to claim:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account (offer auto-activates).
- Deposit at least $10 to fund your account.
- Each day, place one cash wager of $10 or more on a football game (odds -500 or longer) for five straight days.
- Receive $50 in FanCash after each qualifying wager, up to $250 total. FanCash credits within 72 hours and is non-withdrawable, but can be used to place bets.
- Repeat daily for five consecutive qualifying wagers to maximize your FanCash earnings.
For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review.
More Fanatics Sportsbook promos available today
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing users. Check out the app for today's best promos.
Best welcome offers for CFB Week 6 and beyond
Claim big college football bonuses from all of the leading sportsbooks below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.