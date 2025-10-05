Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Earn Up to $250 in FanCash on Patriots vs. Bills
The Patriots are coming off a convincing 42-13 victory against the Panthers, but their next test is a tough one at Buffalo to face the Bills for Sunday Night Football. With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, new users can earn up to $250 in FanCash over five qualifying wagers, no promo code needed. Earn $50 in FanCash each day for five days just by placing a qualifying wager. Among today’s sportsbook promos, this offer stands out for its cumulative FanCash earning potential.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Patriots vs. Bills and what you need to know
Here are the key terms and details to know about the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for new users betting Patriots vs. Bills:
- This offer is available to new users only.
- This offer is not available in New York.
- Make a $10 minimum deposit to qualify.
- Place one cash wager of at least $10 per day on five consecutive qualifying wagers.
- Each qualifying bet must be at odds of -500 or longer.
- Earn up to $50 in FanCash per qualifying wager, up to $250 total.
- FanCash is credited within 72 hours, is non-withdrawable, and can be used for future wagers.
- All five qualifying wagers must be on separate, consecutive qualifying wagers (cannot place all on the same day).
Target plus-money odds when possible, since your FanCash is guaranteed regardless of bet results. With this structure, you can aim for higher-value returns while earning the full FanCash bonus.
How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive qualifying wagers for Patriots vs. Bills
To qualify for this Fanatics promo, you must place one $10+ cash wager per day on five separate, consecutive qualifying wagers; all five cannot be placed on a single day. Follow these steps to get started:
- Register as a new user with Fanatics Sportsbook (no promo code required).
- Deposit at least $10 into your account.
- Place a qualifying $10+ wager at odds of -500 or longer on each of your five qualifying wagers.
- Receive $50 in FanCash after each qualifying wager settles (credited within 72 hours).
- Use FanCash to place additional wagers (FanCash is non-withdrawable).
For more information on the sportsbook, see our Fanatics Sportsbook review.
More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing users. Check out the Fanatics Sportsbook app for today's best promos.
- Game Day Guarantee: Make a football bet and get up to $100 back in FanCash if it doesn’t hit.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.