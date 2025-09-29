Fanatics Sportsbook Promo For Bengals vs. Broncos: Bet $50, Get $250 in FanCash
The Bengals head into Mile High short-handed without Joe Burrow, while Denver’s defense looks to control the pace in this Monday Night Football showdown. Fanatics Sportsbook is giving new users extra incentive to join the action — place a $10 wager each day for five straight days, and you can rack up as much as $250 in FanCash. It’s one of the best sportsbook promos for this primetime matchup.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Bengals vs. Broncos
Here are the most important terms and conditions to know about the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Bengals vs. Broncos.
- The offer activates instantly for new users.
- Place one $10+ cash wager per day on five separate consecutive qualifying wagers.
- Only wagers at odds of -500 or longer qualify.
- Maximum $50 in FanCash per day, up to $250 total.
- Wagers must be placed on five different qualifying wagers, not all on one day.
- FanCash credited within 72 hours, non-withdrawable but usable for bets.
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required for eligibility.
- This offer is not available in New York.
Target plus-money odds for your qualifying bets since FanCash is awarded regardless of outcome. This approach can maximize your potential payout while ensuring you receive the full FanCash bonus.
More welcome offers from Fanatics Sportsbook
- Game Day Guarantee: Every football game day, you can get up to $100 back in FanCash if your football bet loses.
- Up to $25 back in FanCash if your football bet loses (NY only): In New York, you can get up to $25 in FanCash on losing football bets every football game day.
- Up to $1,000 in FanCash (not available in MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV): Place a maximum $100 wager each day for 10 consecutive days. If any of those bets lose, Fanatics will return your stake as FanCash.
How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive qualifying wagers for Bengals vs. Broncos
To earn the full $250 FanCash bonus, you must place one qualifying $10 wager per day on five separate consecutive qualifying wagers. You cannot place all five wagers on the same day. A $10 minimum deposit is required to participate.
Follow these steps to claim and maximize the FanCash promotion:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account (outside NY) with instant activation.
- Deposit at least $10.
- On each of five consecutive qualifying wagers, place a $10+ cash wager at -500 odds or longer.
- Receive $50 in FanCash within 72 hours after each day’s qualifying wager settles (total $250 over five days).
- Use your FanCash for future bets; remember, FanCash is non-withdrawable.
More Fanatics Sportsbook promos are available today
Fanatics Sportsbook doesn’t just reward new players — existing users can cash in too. Open the app and navigate to the promotions tab to discover ongoing offers, including profit boosts, FanCash rewards, and other weekly specials, designed to keep the action rolling.
