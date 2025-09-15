Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Monday Night Football: Get $100 Back in FanCash if Your MNF Bet Loses
Monday Night Football is double the fun tonight as Week 2 closes with stellar back-to-back matchups between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans, and the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
New Fanatics players can take home up to $100 in FanCash if their MNF bet loses. The FanCash can be used on bonus bets or sports apparel, making it one of the best sportsbook promos going.
MNF Fanatics Sportsbook promo terms
This Fanatics Sportsbook promo is available to new users who are 21 years or older and reside in eligible states, excluding New York. To take part, simply place a qualifying bet of at least $1 on any football market with odds of +300 or longer.
If your wager doesn’t win, Fanatics will refund your stake in FanCash, up to $100 per game day. All FanCash earned through this offer must be used by Oct. 31, 2025, giving you plenty of time to place future bets.
- This Fanatics Sportsbook promo is available to new users 21 or older in eligible states, excluding New York.
- You must place a minimum $1 wager on any football bet with odds of +300 or higher.
- If your bet loses, you’ll be refunded in FanCash equal to your stake, up to $100 per game day.
- FanCash from this promotion must be used by Oct. 31, 2025.
Additional offers:
Bet $50, Get $250 in FanCash (Not available in NY): Deposit and place at least $10 in wagers each day for five straight days to qualify. You’ll receive $50 in FanCash daily, no matter if your bets win or lose.
Earn Up to $1,000 in FanCash Over 10 Days (Not available in MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV): Place a qualifying wager each day for 10 consecutive days. If your bet loses on any given day, you’ll get up to $100 in FanCash for that day. Missing a day makes you ineligible for that day’s reward.
Pro tip: Since FanCash is only given if your first bet doesn’t win, this offer is a great chance to take a bigger shot. A winning wager means you keep your full payout, and if it comes up short, you’ll get your stake back in FanCash — up to $100.
Disclaimer: New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
More Fanatics Sportsbook promos
Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook promotions page to see all the current offers. Here are today’s featured promos:
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Monday Night Football.
- Fair Play: If a player you bet on leaves in the first or second quarter, your undetermined bet will be honored.
How to claim $100 in FanCash
Get started with this Fanatics promo in a few simple steps:
- Create your account: Click any link on this page to sign up for a Fanatics Sportsbook account and verify your identity.
- Fund your account: Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method to qualify.
- Place your wager: Bet $1 or more on any football market with odds of +300 or higher, including MNF or another eligible game.
- Get your FanCash: If your bet loses, you’ll receive FanCash equal to your stake, up to $100. All FanCash must be used by Oct. 31, 2025.
Read our Fanatics Sportsbook review for a better understanding of the operator.
