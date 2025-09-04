SI

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Thursday Night Football: Up to $100 in FanCash if Your Football Bet Loses

Brian Giuffra

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Thursday Night Football is back as the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Lincoln Financial Field. Fanatics Sportsbook is offering a betting boost with one of the best Week 1 sportsbook promos

New users can bet on the game and get up to $100 back in FanCash if their wager doesn’t hit.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Cowboys at Eagles

Before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook promo, make sure to review the key details:

  • This offer is only available to new Fanatics Sportsbook customers aged 21 or older.
  • A minimum deposit of $10 is required to take part in the offer.
  • Your first wager triggers the promotion.
  • If that initial bet doesn’t win, Fanatics will refund your stake in FanCash, up to $100.
  • All FanCash must be used by October 31, 2025.

Additional offers from Fanatics Sportsbook:

  • Bet $50, get $250 in FanCash.
  • Earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 days (all states except MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV).
  • Up to $25 in FanCash or a 100% profit boost token for five days (NY only)

Kick off the NFL season with this fantastic Fanatics Sportsbook promo. If your first wager doesn’t win, you’ll still score up to $100 back in FanCash to use however you please.

Disclaimer: New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for all users

Here are some of the promos that existing users can expect to find at Fanatics Sportsbook:

  • FanCash Drops: Take part in the FanCash Bonanza every Friday for a chance to earn FanCash to use on bonus bets or merchandise.
  • Odds boosts: Get special odds boosts on select NFL games, as well as NBA, MLB, and NHL matchups.
  • Personalized promotions: Check the ‘Discover’ tab in the Fanatics Sportsbook app to unlock personalized promos designed just for you.

How to claim up to $100 in FanCash from Fanatics Sportsbook

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook promotion for Thursday Night Football couldn’t be easier. Just follow these steps:

  1. Sign up: Create a Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter your details, including name, date of birth, and address.
  2. Make a deposit: Fund your account with at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, or a debit/credit card.
  3. Place a wager: Bet on the Eagles vs. Cowboys matchup or any other available game.
  4. Collect your bonus: If your first bet doesn’t win, Fanatics will refund your stake in FanCash, up to $100. All FanCash must be used by October 31, 2025.

For more information, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review.

Compare online betting promos

Claim thousands more in bonus bets from the top legal betting sites below.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets 

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Published
Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

