Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Tuesday: Start Your 10x $100 Bet Matches With A CBB Wager
New users can capitalize on tonight's loaded college basketball schedule with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo that delivers up to $1,000 in bet matches over 10 consecutive days. The promotion launches with Tuesday's Big Ten and ACC showdowns, giving bettors immediate value on marquee matchups. Check out additional sportsbook promos available as of Feb. 17.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for college basketball betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with daily bet matches for their first 10 days after account creation. Each qualifying wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer earns FanCash equal to the bet amount, capped at $100 per day. This structure allows bettors to maximize value across tonight's college basketball slate and beyond.
Key terms for this promotion include:
• Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing each qualifying wager.
• Only one qualifying bet per day counts toward the match.
• FanCash is issued after each qualifying wager settles.
• Promotion runs for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.
• Maximum total FanCash available is $1,000 over the 10-day period.
For example, if you place a $50 wager on Michigan to cover the spread against Purdue and the bet wins, you receive $50 in FanCash plus your original stake and winnings. If the bet loses, you still receive the $50 FanCash match, providing value regardless of the outcome. The same structure applies whether you're backing North Carolina in their rivalry clash with NC State or taking the under in the Nebraska-Iowa bubble battle.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for tonight's games
Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes before tip-off of tonight's college basketball action.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account.
- Complete the identity verification process with your personal information and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your email address to activate your account.
- Navigate to tonight's college basketball games and select your preferred wager.
- Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before confirming your bet.
- Place your qualifying wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer.
- Receive your FanCash match after the wager settles, then repeat daily for up to 10 days.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. These bonuses frequently include profit boosts for specific games, parlay insurance options, and enhanced odds on popular betting markets. Current users can find these rotating promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app.
The sportsbook typically features daily and weekly specials that complement major sporting events like tonight's college basketball slate. These promotions often target popular betting markets such as point spreads, player props, and same-game parlays across the evening's marquee matchups.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
