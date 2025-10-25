Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for UFC 321: Get up to $2,000 in FanCash
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 in FanCash for Saturday's UFC 321 pay-per-view event. This exceptional fight card features Tom Aspinall defending his heavyweight title against former interim champion Ciryl Gane at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Oct. 25. New bettors can take advantage of this generous welcome offer while exploring one of the year's best sportsbook promos.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for UFC 321 betting
This Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with a safety net for their first 10 days of betting. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation, with each bet requiring minimum odds of -500 or longer. When any qualifying wager loses, Fanatics Sportsbook returns the full stake as FanCash, up to $200 per day.
Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo include:
- You can get a maximum of $200 in FanCash per day, up to $2,000 total over 10 days.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Your bet must have a minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer.
- This offer is available only to new customers without existing accounts.
For UFC 321 betting, this offer works seamlessly across all fight markets. If you wager $100 on Tom Aspinall to win by knockout and he wins by decision instead, you'll receive $100 in FanCash within 72 hours. Conversely, if you bet $50 on Ciryl Gane to win and Aspinall retains his title, that $50 returns as FanCash to your account.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for UFC 321
Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer requires no special code and takes just minutes to complete. Follow these steps to start betting on UFC 321 with FanCash protection:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account using any link on this page.
- Verify your identity with the required personal information, including full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first qualifying $1+ wager on any UFC 321 market with odds of -500 or longer.
- Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash potential.
Each losing wager automatically triggers FanCash within 72 hours of settlement. Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook review for additional details about this platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers ongoing promotions and odds boosts for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Current users can find daily profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers provide additional value for UFC betting and other major sporting events throughout the year.
