Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 in FanCash for Week 1 College Football

College Football Week 1 arrives Friday, Sept. 4, and it's the moment when the entire season truly kicks into gear. The slate stretches from Friday night through Sunday, featuring marquee matchups like Clemson-LSU in Death Valley and Wisconsin-Notre Dame at Lambeau Field. New bettors can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS to capitalize on this loaded weekend of college football action.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for College Football Week 1

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $1,000 in bonus funds across their first 10 days on the platform. Here's how it breaks down: you place a wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if that bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100 per day. You can repeat this process for 10 consecutive days, meaning you could earn up to $100 in bonus funds on each of your first 10 days using the sportsbook.

Let's say you place a $50 bet on Clemson to cover the spread against LSU on Friday night at minus-110 odds. If Clemson wins, you keep your winnings. If Clemson loses, Fanatics credits your account with $50 in FanCash that you can use on future wagers throughout the weekend. You could then use that $50 in bonus funds on Saturday's Wisconsin-Notre Dame game at Lambeau Field, or any other College Football Week 1 matchup.

Her are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minimum odds of minus-500.

Receive your stake back as FanCash if your bet loses, up to $100 per day for 10 days.

FanCash bonus funds expire after seven days, so use them quickly.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives you plenty of opportunities to test your College Football Week 1 picks without worrying about losing your entire stake on day one. Whether you're backing Clemson-LSU, Miami-Stanford, or any of the other premium matchups this weekend, you have 10 chances to build your bankroll with bonus funds.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 1

Claiming your bonus is straightforward and takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on College Football Week 1:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your mobile device or visit the website. Create a new account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity with a government-issued ID. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any College Football Week 1 game at odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics credits your account with FanCash up to $100. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonus funds. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any winnings, and verify your identity in advance.

For more details on how Fanatics stacks up against other sportsbooks, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review.

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Week 1

Fanatics doesn't stop offering promotions after your first 10 days. The sportsbook regularly features bonus bets, profit boosts, and other incentives for existing users throughout the college football season. You can find these ongoing promotions by checking the \"Promos\" tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new offers update regularly based on upcoming games and events.

Whether you're looking to maximize your College Football Week 1 action or extend your betting into the rest of the season, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar fresh. Make sure to check back frequently so you don't miss out on limited-time boosts that could enhance your wagers on future matchups.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.