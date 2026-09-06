Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 Matched in FanCash for Louisville vs. Mississippi

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

No. 9 Ole Miss and 24th-ranked Louisville clash in Nashville on Sunday, Sept. 6, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim up to $1,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. New users can activate this welcome offer by using code SIBONUS during registration and placing their first wager on this top-25 matchup. Whether you're backing the high-powered Rebels offense or the Cardinals' defensive prowess, you can build your bankroll while enjoying one of college football's most compelling weekend games.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Louisville vs. Ole Miss

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new bettors to earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash. If your bet wins on the Louisville-Ole Miss game, you keep your winnings and can continue building your account for the next nine days of the offer.

The sportsbook promos landscape is competitive, but this offer stands out for its flexibility and daily reset structure. You can apply your FanCash bonus to any sport or market across the Fanatics platform, giving you multiple opportunities to find value. The bonus funds expire after seven days, so plan your bets strategically during the Louisville-Ole Miss matchup and beyond.

Key terms and conditions for this welcome offer include:

Available to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Receive up to $100 in FanCash per day if your bet loses, for up to 10 days.

Bonus funds are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

Offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Picture this: you back Trinidad Chambliss and the Ole Miss offense to score over 28 points against Louisville's 16th-ranked defense. If that wager loses, you'll get your stake back as FanCash to use on another Louisville-Ole Miss prop or any other betting market. Conversely, if you correctly predict that Louisville's edge rushers will pressure Chambliss into multiple sacks, your winning bet pays out immediately, and you can reinvest those profits throughout the 10-day promotional period.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Louisville-Ole Miss game

Signing up for Fanatics Sportsbook and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on Louisville vs. Ole Miss:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap the registration button and enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Provide a valid government-issued ID for account verification. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Louisville vs. Ole Miss game and place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential.

For a comprehensive look at everything Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions available to Fanatics Sportsbook users

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and placed bets on the Louisville-Ole Miss matchup, Fanatics continues rewarding loyalty through ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly introduces boosts, parlay specials, and sport-specific bonuses that existing users can access throughout the year. To discover these additional offers, simply open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section, where you'll find the latest available deals tailored to current games and events.

Fanatics updates its promotional calendar frequently to keep the betting experience fresh and rewarding. Whether you're looking for enhanced odds on the Cardinals' defense or a boost on Ole Miss' over-under total, the Promos tab showcases everything available to your account. Make it a habit to check this section before placing your bets, as new offers launch regularly and can significantly increase your potential returns on wagers like the Louisville-Ole Miss game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.