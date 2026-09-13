Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 Matched in FanCash for NFL Week 1 Sunday

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

NFL Week 1 Sunday is here, and it's the perfect time to jump into the action with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. New bettors can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash on Sept. 13 by using code SIBONUS. Whether you're eyeing the Bills-Texans matchup or waiting for the Cowboys-Giants primetime showdown, Fanatics gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll across the full Sunday slate.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NFL Week 1

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash. This means you can test the waters on any of Sunday's 12 games without worrying about your initial investment.

Let's say you place a $50 bet on the Bills-Texans game at minus-500 odds and lose. Fanatics credits you $50 in FanCash, which you can use on any subsequent wager. If that same bet wins, you keep your winnings and can continue betting throughout the day. The beauty of this offer is that you can repeat the process daily for 10 days, potentially earning up to $1,000 in total bonus funds.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available to new users only in select states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum minus-500 odds.

Earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for your first 10 days.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them quickly.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is designed to give you plenty of runway across the full NFL Week 1 Sunday slate. Whether you're betting on the early window matchups like Ravens-Colts or waiting for the late-window Packers-Vikings rivalry game, you have multiple opportunities to deploy your bonus funds strategically.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Sunday's games

Getting started with Fanatics is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and start betting on NFL Week 1 Sunday:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap the sign-up button and enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Provide a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any game with minus-500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics credits you up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process daily for up to 10 days to maximize your bonus potential. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any winnings.

For a complete breakdown of all Fanatics features and functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Week 1

Fanatics doesn't stop rewarding players after the welcome offer expires. The sportsbook regularly rolls out new promotions, boosts, and special offers for existing users throughout the season. You can find all active promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll discover daily bonuses, parlay boosts, and sport-specific offers tailored to major events.

These ongoing promotions give you multiple ways to enhance your betting experience beyond your initial 10-day welcome period. Whether it's a boost on a specific game or a bonus tied to a particular sport, Fanatics keeps the value flowing for loyal customers. Check the app regularly to stay updated on the latest offers available.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.