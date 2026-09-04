Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $100 FanCash for Miami vs. Stanford

The seventh-ranked Miami Hurricanes are ready to make their championship statement when they visit Stanford on Friday night. New bettors can take advantage of the up to $1,000 in FanCash welcome offer available through Sept. 4 by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. This is the perfect opportunity to place your first wager on what promises to be an exciting ACC matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Miami vs. Stanford

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a chance to earn bonus funds across their first 10 days on the platform. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100. You can repeat this process each day for 10 consecutive days, potentially earning up to $1,000 in total bonus funds to use on future wagers.

Let's say you place a $50 bet on Miami to cover the spread against Stanford on Friday night. If the Hurricanes fail to cover, you'd get $50 back in FanCash to use on another wager. Conversely, if Miami wins and covers, you keep your winnings and can continue building your bankroll. The beauty of this offer is that you have multiple opportunities across 10 days to maximize your bonus potential, making it ideal for bettors looking to explore different markets and sports.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available to new users only in select states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager $1 or more on any sports market with minimum odds of minus-500.

Receive your stake back as FanCash if your bet loses, up to $100 per day.

Claim the offer for your first 10 days on the platform.

FanCash bonuses are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is designed to give you confidence as you explore the platform and place wagers on marquee matchups like Miami versus Stanford. Whether you're backing the Hurricanes' championship aspirations or looking for value elsewhere on the card, you have multiple chances to earn bonus funds without pressure.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Miami game

Getting started with Fanatics Sportsbook and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your offer and place your first bet on Miami versus Stanford:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your mobile device or visit the website. Tap the sign-up button and enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and email address. Provide a government-issued ID and complete the identity verification process. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Select your preferred payment method and deposit at least $10 to qualify for the bonus. Navigate to the Miami versus Stanford game and place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash within 24 hours. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on your bonus funds before requesting a withdrawal.

For more details on how Fanatics Sportsbook operates and what makes it a top choice for bettors, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions available to existing Fanatics Sportsbook users

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and settled into the platform, Fanatics continues to reward its loyal users with ongoing promotions and boosts. The sportsbook regularly rolls out enhanced odds, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers that can add extra value to your wagers throughout the season.

To discover what promotions are currently available, simply open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section. You'll find a curated list of active offers tailored to upcoming games and events, including additional opportunities to earn bonus funds on your favorite sports. Checking this section regularly ensures you never miss out on valuable promotions that can enhance your betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.