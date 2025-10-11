Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $250 in FanCash for College Football Week 7
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers a unique bonus structure just in time for College Football Week 7, featuring headliners Oklahoma vs. Texas and Indiana facing Oregon. New users can earn up to $250 in FanCash when they take part in this five-day offer, which rewards $50 in FanCash each day. This offer is among the standout sportsbook promos available for the week.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for College Football Week 7
Here is what you need to know about the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for College Football Week 7, including the key terms and how to maximize your FanCash rewards.
- The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is automatically applied for new users.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account.
- Place one $10+ wager per day at odds of -500 or longer for five consecutive days.
- Earn $50 in FanCash for each day you qualify (maximum $250 over five days).
- FanCash is credited within 72 hours of wager settlement and expires seven days later.
- FanCash is non-withdrawable but can be used to place additional bets.
- Users cannot combine all five wagers on the same day.
For your qualifying bets, consider targeting plus-money markets. Since you receive FanCash regardless of your wager's outcome, taking shots on higher-value outcomes can boost your overall returns while you collect $250 in FanCash.
How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive days for College Football Week 7
To unlock the Fanatics Sportsbook bonus for College Football Week 7, follow these essential steps. Remember, you must place one qualifying $10 wager per day for five consecutive days; placing multiple qualifying wagers on a single day will not trigger the full bonus. A minimum deposit of $10 is required.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store, or use the QR code on the website.
- Register by providing your full name, email, mailing address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Complete email authentication to activate your account.
- Deposit at least $10 into your account to get started.
- Place one qualifying wager of $10 or more at odds of -500 or longer each day for five straight days.
- Receive $50 in FanCash for every day you qualify, up to $250 total, credited within 72 hours and expiring after seven days.
For a full breakdown of what to expect, check our detailed Fanatics Sportsbook review.
More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for all users
After you claim the welcome offer, you can still take advantage of additional promotions that Fanatics offers to all users.
- Game Day Guarantee: You can get up to $100 in FanCash every game day if your football bet loses.
Compare CFB Week 7 sportsbook welcome offers
You can still claim all the offers listed below to keep you in the action for Week 7 and beyond.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.