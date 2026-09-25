Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for College Football Week 4

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Week 4 college football brings the best matchups of the season so far, and you can maximize your betting experience by claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code available through Sept. 25. The slate features Texas at Tennessee at noon ET, Oklahoma at Georgia, Iowa at Michigan, and a fantastic evening window with Texas A&M at LSU and Oregon at USC. New users can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash during their first 10 days on the platform, giving you plenty of bonus funds to explore these marquee matchups.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 4 college football

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. To activate this offer, use the promo code SIBONUS during registration. The mechanics are straightforward: place a wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

Let's say you place a $50 wager on Texas to cover the spread against Tennessee at noon ET on the opening Saturday of Week 4. If Texas wins, you keep your winnings. If Texas loses, Fanatics credits $50 in FanCash to your account, which you can use on subsequent bets throughout the week. You can repeat this process for 10 days, meaning you could claim bonus funds on Texas-Tennessee, then again on Oklahoma-Georgia, Iowa-Michigan, and beyond.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS to activate the offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Earn up to $100 in FanCash per day if your bet loses, for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is perfect for Week 4 because the slate is packed with compelling matchups. Whether you're betting on the Texas-Tennessee showdown at noon ET or waiting for the evening window with Texas A&M at LSU and Oregon at USC, you have multiple opportunities to claim your daily FanCash bonus.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 4

Claiming your bonus is simple and takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on Week 4 college football:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and familiarize yourself with the platform's features and betting options. Register by providing your personal information and government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer, such as a spread or moneyline on Texas versus Tennessee. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash credited to your account within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total FanCash. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds, and verify your identity in advance.

For a comprehensive look at everything Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Week 4

Fanatics regularly rolls out new promotions and boosts for existing users throughout the college football season. Once you've claimed your welcome bonus during Week 4, you can continue earning rewards by checking the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. The platform frequently features parlay boosts, odds enhancements, and other incentives designed to maximize your betting value on marquee matchups like Oklahoma at Georgia, Iowa at Michigan, and the evening slate.

These ongoing promotions give you additional ways to enhance your bets beyond your initial 10-day welcome period. Make it a habit to visit the Promos tab before placing wagers on Week 4 games and beyond to ensure you're taking advantage of every available bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.