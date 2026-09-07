Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for SMU vs. Florida State

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

SMU heads to Tallahassee on Monday night to face Florida State in what promises to be an exciting matchup between two ACC programs heading in different directions. The Mustangs enter as the second-highest-ranked team in the conference, while the Seminoles look to build on their Week 0 victory. New bettors can take advantage of the up to $1,000 in FanCash welcome offer available through Sept. 7 by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS to place wagers on this matchup.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for SMU vs. Florida State

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for their first 10 days on the platform, totaling up to $1,000. To qualify, you'll need to wager at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings and can place another qualifying wager the next day to earn additional FanCash.

For the SMU vs. Florida State game, you could place a $100 wager on SMU to cover the spread at -500 odds or longer. If the Mustangs fail to cover, you'd receive $100 in FanCash to use on future bets. Alternatively, you could bet on Florida State's moneyline or any other qualifying market. The beauty of this offer is that you can repeat the process for 10 consecutive days, meaning the SMU-Florida State matchup on Monday serves as your first opportunity to start building your bonus balance.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.

Wager $1 or more on any sports market with minimum -500 odds.

Earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 days if your bet loses.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Monday's game

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the SMU vs. Florida State kickoff:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Open the app and select the option to create a new account. Enter your personal information and provide a government-issued ID for verification. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the registration process. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a wager of at least $1 on the SMU vs. Florida State game or any other qualifying market with -500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any winnings.

For more details on how Fanatics Sportsbook stacks up against other platforms, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and placed your first bets on SMU vs. Florida State, Fanatics continues to reward its users with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly features boosts, parlay bonuses, and other special offers designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the season.

To discover what promotions are currently available, simply navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. You'll find a curated selection of limited-time offers that can be applied to upcoming games and events. Whether you're looking to boost your odds on a specific matchup or earn bonus bets on your next wager, Fanatics makes it easy to stay informed about the latest deals.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.