Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Texas A&M vs. LSU

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Texas A&M and LSU both stumbled in their SEC openers last week, and now they'll square off Saturday night in Baton Rouge with their conference hopes hanging in the balance. This is the perfect opportunity to claim a up to $1,000 in FanCash welcome offer with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. Whether you're backing the Tigers or the Aggies, you can use this bonus to place your first wager on the game.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo works for Texas A&M vs. LSU

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $100 in FanCash for each of their first 10 days on the platform, totaling up to $1,000. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings and can continue building your bankroll for future wagers.

Let's say you place a $50 bet on LSU to cover the spread against Texas A&M at -110 odds on Saturday night. If the Tigers win and cover, you pocket your winnings and can use those funds for additional bets throughout the week. However, if Texas A&M pulls off the upset and LSU fails to cover, you'll receive your $50 stake back as FanCash to use on any other sportsbook promos or markets available on the platform.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the bonus.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minimum -500 odds.

Earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for your first 10 days.

FanCash bonuses are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Texas A&M vs. LSU matchup

Claiming your bonus and placing your first bet on Saturday's game is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and familiarize yourself with the available features and betting markets. Register for a new account by providing your personal information and government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to activate your welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method. Navigate to the Texas A&M vs. LSU game and place a wager of at least $1 on any market with -500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100, which you can use on future bets. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds, and verify your identity in advance.

For more details about the platform and its features, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Additional bonuses and promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome offer and placed your initial bets on Texas A&M vs. LSU, Fanatics continues to reward its users with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly updates its bonus offerings, including deposit matches, parlay boosts, and sport-specific promotions that can enhance your betting experience. You can discover these additional opportunities by checking the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new offers are featured regularly. Keep an eye on this section throughout the football season to maximize your value and find promotions tailored to your favorite teams and betting preferences.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.