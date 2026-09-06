Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Notre Dame enters Sunday night's matchup against Wisconsin as a team with something to prove. The No. 4 Fighting Irish are hungry after missing the College Football Playoff last season, and they're ready to make a statement at Lambeau Field. If you're planning to bet on this marquee matchup, the up to $1,000 in FanCash welcome offer available through Sept. 6 gives you an excellent opportunity to get started with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $100 in FanCash for each of their first 10 days on the platform, totaling up to $1,000. Here's how it works: you place a wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100 per day. This means you can use the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame game as your first qualifying bet and continue earning bonuses throughout your first 10 days.

Let's say you place a $50 wager on Notre Dame to win against Wisconsin at minus-200 odds. If the Fighting Irish pull off the victory, you keep your winnings. However, if Wisconsin upsets Notre Dame, Fanatics credits $50 back to your account as FanCash. You can then use that bonus credit on subsequent bets during your first 10 days of using the platform. The key terms and conditions include:

New users only; existing Fanatics Sportsbook account holders are not eligible.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.

FanCash awards up to $100 per day for 10 consecutive days.

Non-withdrawable bonus credits expire after seven days.

Offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing funds.

When exploring sportsbook promos , you'll find that Fanatics' approach stands out because it gives you multiple opportunities to earn bonuses across your first 10 days. The Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame game on Sunday night is the perfect starting point for maximizing this offer.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame game

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit the website to begin the registration process. Provide your personal information and verify your identity with a government-issued ID. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame game and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash credited to your account within 24 hours. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on your bonus before requesting a withdrawal.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to learn more about the platform's features and betting options.

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Your welcome bonus is just the beginning of what Fanatics Sportsbook offers. The platform regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing users, including parlay bonuses, odds boosts, and sport-specific offers. You can discover these ongoing promotions by checking the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new deals are updated regularly.

After you've claimed your initial welcome offer during the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame game, keep an eye on the promotions tab to find additional ways to maximize your betting experience. Fanatics consistently provides value to its user base through seasonal promotions, special event bonuses, and loyalty rewards that reward consistent engagement on the platform.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.