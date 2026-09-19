Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash for Florida State vs. Alabama

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Alabama and Florida State meet again on Saturday, and bettors can capitalize on this matchup with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. The Crimson Tide look to avenge last year's loss to the Seminoles in Tuscaloosa, making this an ideal opportunity to place your first wager. New users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash through Sept. 19 by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS during registration.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Alabama vs. Florida State

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days. You'll need to wager at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. This means you can repeat the offer daily, potentially earning up to $1,000 in total bonus value.

For the Alabama vs. Florida State game, you could place a wager on the Crimson Tide to cover the spread on Saturday. If Alabama wins, you keep your winnings. If the Seminoles pull off an upset, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash to use on future bets. The same applies to moneyline bets, totals, or any other qualifying market with the appropriate odds.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

New users only; existing account holders are not eligible.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager $1 or more on any sports market with minimum minus-500 odds.

Receive your stake back as FanCash (up to $100) if your bet loses.

Claim the offer for your first 10 days using the sportsbook.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

The Alabama vs. Florida State matchup on Saturday serves as an excellent starting point for your first day of claiming this bonus. You can then continue placing qualifying wagers over the next nine days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for the Alabama vs. Florida State game

Signing up for Fanatics Sportsbook and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Saturday's game:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit the website to begin the registration process. Enter your personal information and provide a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on the Alabama vs. Florida State game at odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash within 24 hours. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds. Repeat the process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn additional FanCash bonuses.

For more details on how Fanatics Sportsbook operates and what to expect from the platform, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus opportunities

Beyond the welcome offer tied to the Alabama vs. Florida State game, Fanatics regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for both new and existing users. You can discover these additional offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. These bonuses often include odds boosts on popular matchups, parlay promotions, and other ways to enhance your betting experience.

Existing users should check the app frequently to stay updated on the latest available promotions. Fanatics updates its promotional calendar regularly, so there's always something new to explore. Taking advantage of these ongoing offers can significantly increase your overall value as a bettor on the platform.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.