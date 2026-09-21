Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash for Giants vs. Rams Monday Night Football

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Monday Night Football is here, and the New York Giants head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in a Week 2 matchup that has major implications for both teams. If you're looking to get in on the action, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is available through Sept. 21. New users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash by using code SIBONUS when signing up.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Giants vs. Rams

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new bettors a chance to earn bonus funds over their first 10 days on the platform. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day. You can repeat this process for 10 consecutive days, earning up to $1,000 in total bonus funds.

For the Giants vs. Rams matchup, you could place your first qualifying bet on the moneyline, spread, or any other available market. Let's say you wager $50 on the Giants to win at minus-200 odds. If the Rams pull off the victory, you'll get $50 back in FanCash to use on future bets. If the Giants win, your bet settles as a winner and you keep your profits. Either way, you're building your bankroll to continue betting throughout the week.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include:

Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum odds of minus-500.

Bonus funds expire after seven days, so use them quickly.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

When browsing sportsbook promos , you'll find that Fanatics stands out for its flexibility. The 10-day window gives you multiple opportunities to build your bonus balance, and the Giants vs. Rams game serves as an ideal starting point for your first qualifying bet.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Monday Night Football

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on the Giants vs. Rams matchup:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap the sign-up button and enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Provide a valid government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to activate the welcome offer. Select your preferred deposit method and fund your account with at least $10. Navigate to the Giants vs. Rams game and select your desired market. Place a wager of at least $1 at odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash within 24 hours. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any bonus funds.

For a deeper dive into the platform's features and functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

The welcome bonus is just the beginning of what Fanatics offers its users. Once you've claimed your initial promotion and placed bets on the Giants vs. Rams game, you'll have access to ongoing bonuses and boosts designed to enhance your betting experience. Fanatics regularly rolls out new promotions for existing customers, including odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers.

To stay updated on the latest available promotions, simply open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section. There you'll find all active offers, their terms, and instructions for claiming them. This section updates frequently, so check back regularly to maximize your betting value throughout the NFL season and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.