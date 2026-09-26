Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash for Ole Miss vs. Florida

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

No. 4 Ole Miss travels to Gainesville to face No. 21 Florida on Saturday, and you can bet on this SEC matchup with a welcome offer from Fanatics. New users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash through Sept. 26 by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. This welcome bonus lets you wager on Ole Miss and Florida with bonus funds across your first 10 days on the platform.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Ole Miss vs. Florida

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new bettors a chance to earn bonus funds on their opening wagers. Here's how it works: place a $1 or more bet on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if that wager loses, Fanatics credits your account with FanCash equal to your stake, up to $100. You can repeat this process for 10 consecutive days, potentially earning up to $1,000 in total bonus funds.

Let's say you place a $50 wager on Ole Miss to beat Florida at minus-110 odds on Saturday. If the Rebels win, you keep your winnings and move forward. If Ole Miss loses, Fanatics returns your $50 as FanCash bonus funds, which you can use on future bets throughout the week. The same applies if you bet on Florida or any other sport during your first 10 days.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum $10 deposit is required to qualify.

Wager $1 or more on any sports market with minimum minus-500 odds.

Earn up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 days, totaling up to $1,000.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them before they vanish.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you multiple chances to build your bankroll while betting on the Ole Miss-Florida game and other events throughout your first week and a half on the platform.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Rebels vs. Gators

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your welcome offer and place your first wager on Saturday's matchup:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your mobile device or visit the website. Tap the sign-up button and provide your personal information, including your name, email, date of birth, and address. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Complete your identity verification by uploading a government-issued ID. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the college football section and find the Ole Miss vs. Florida game. Select your bet type and odds, then place a wager of at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics credits your account with FanCash equal to your stake, up to $100. Repeat this process each day for up to 10 days to maximize your bonus potential.

For more details on how Fanatics operates and what to expect from the platform, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and placed bets on Ole Miss vs. Florida, Fanatics continues rewarding its users with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly features boosts, parlay bonuses, and other special offers designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the season. You'll find these promotions by opening the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promos section, where new deals appear regularly.

Existing users can take advantage of these rotating offers on any sport, from college football to the NFL and beyond. Keep checking back to discover fresh opportunities to add value to your bets and maximize your potential returns on future wagers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.