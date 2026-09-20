Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get up to $1,000 Matched in FanCash for Cowboys vs. Commanders

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

The Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys square off Sunday in an NFC East divisional matchup that presents the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome offer. New bettors can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through Sept. 20 using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. Whether you're backing Dallas' offense or Washington's defense, this welcome bonus gives you multiple chances to build your bankroll across the first 10 days of your account.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Commanders vs. Cowboys

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to claim up to $100 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. You'll start by placing a $1 wager on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer on the Commanders vs. Cowboys matchup. If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as bonus funds, up to $100 per day.

Let's say you bet $50 on the Cowboys to cover the spread against Washington. If Dallas fails to cover, you'll receive $50 in FanCash to use on future wagers. Conversely, if your bet wins, you keep your winnings and can continue building your account value. You can repeat this process each day for 10 days, meaning the Commanders vs. Cowboys game on Sunday serves as your first opportunity to maximize this sportsbook promos offer.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available only to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum odds of minus-500.

Receive up to $100 in FanCash daily if your wager loses, claimable for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus gives bettors multiple shots at building value during the Commanders vs. Cowboys game and beyond. The flexibility to bet on any market with qualifying odds means you can explore different wagering options, from moneylines to player props, throughout the matchup.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Sunday's game

Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on Commanders vs. Cowboys:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your mobile device or visit the website. Create a new account by providing your personal information and government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to activate the offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on the Commanders vs. Cowboys game at odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds.

For a deeper dive into what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics continues rewarding loyalty through ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly features betting boosts, parlay bonuses, and other special offers designed to enhance your wagering experience. You can discover these additional opportunities by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new deals appear regularly.

Existing users benefit from a steady stream of promotional content tied to major sporting events throughout the year. Whether you're interested in NFL action, NBA games, or other sports, Fanatics ensures there's always something new to explore. Make it a habit to check the promotions tab before placing your bets to ensure you're maximizing every opportunity available.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.