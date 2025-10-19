SI

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: How to Get $250 in FanCash for SNF Falcons vs. 49ers

Brian Giuffra

Earn up to $250 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for SNF Falcons vs. 49ers. Sign up now and get ready for Sunday night’s big game.
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users a chance to earn up to $250 in FanCash during the SNF Falcons vs. 49ers matchup. With this offer, you can score $50 in FanCash each day for five days by meeting the daily wagering requirements. This promotion stands out as one of the leading sportsbook promos available for Sunday’s action.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for betting on SNF Falcons vs. 49ers

Here is what you need to know about the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and how it applies to betting on the SNF Falcons vs. 49ers game:

  • Place one qualifying cash wager of $10 or more at odds of -500 or longer each day for five consecutive days.
  • Each day's first qualifying wager will earn $50 in FanCash, up to $250 total over five days.
  • FanCash is credited within 72 hours of your qualifying bet settling and expires in seven days.
  • FanCash is non-withdrawable but can be used to place additional wagers.
  • Only one qualifying wager per day counts; you cannot place all five wagers on the same day.
  • Offer is available to new users only with a $10 minimum deposit.
  • Not available in New York.

Because FanCash is credited regardless of the result, consider targeting plus-money markets on your qualifying bets. This approach allows you to aim for bigger potential returns while still locking in the guaranteed FanCash each day.

How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive days for SNF Falcons vs. 49ers

You must place one qualifying $10 wager per day on five consecutive days to unlock the full $250 FanCash bonus. Here is how to get started:

  1. Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account using your full name, email and mailing address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Email authentication is required.
  2. Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store, or use the QR code provided on the website.
  3. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your account.
  4. Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more at odds of -500 or longer each day for five consecutive days.
  5. Receive $50 in FanCash for each qualifying day, credited within 72 hours of wager settlement. FanCash expires in seven days and is non-withdrawable, but can be used to place additional bets.

  • 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Falcons vs. 49ers

Published
Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

