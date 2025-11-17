Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Missouri: Get Up to $3,000 in FanCash
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers Missouri sports fans an excellent opportunity to prepare for the state's upcoming sports betting launch. New users can earn up to $3,000 in FanCash through this generous welcome offer available on Monday, Nov. 17. This promotion stands out among current Missouri sportsbook promos for its extended earning potential.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Missouri bettors
The pre-launch Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo allows new customers to earn FanCash on losing wagers for 15 consecutive days starting on Dec. 1, 2025. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily with odds of -500 or longer, starting from the date their account is created. When these qualifying bets lose, Fanatics returns the full stake amount as FanCash, up to $200 per day.
Here are the key terms you should know:
- Only new Missouri users who are 21 years of age or older are eligible for this pre-launch promotion.
- A minimum first deposit of $50 is required during the pre-registration window.
- Beginning Dec. 1, 2025, users may place one qualifying wager per day between $1 and $200.
- Losing qualifying wagers will be refunded in FanCash; winning wagers are not eligible for a refund.
- Daily wagers are optional, but any unused days cannot be reclaimed once they pass.
- FanCash issued through this offer must be used within seven days of being credited.
- This pre-live promotion remains available through Nov. 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM.
FanCash can’t be withdrawn, but it can be used as bonus bets or to get official merchandise from the Fanatics website.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus
Getting started with this Missouri-focused promotion requires completing a simple registration process. Follow these steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account using the links on this page.
- Verify your identity with the required personal information, including full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits.
- Make a minimum deposit of $50 to your account.
- Place your first qualifying $1+ wager with odds of -500 or longer on any available market on Dec. 1, 2025.
- Continue placing daily qualifying bets for 15 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
For more detailed information about this operator, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Compare more Missouri pre-launch offers
After claiming this Fanatics pre-launch offer, check out additional promos to get you set up for Dec. 1, below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$500 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$3,000 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$50
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.