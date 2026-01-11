SI

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 FanCash for Bills vs. Jaguars Wild Card Game

Kyle Collis

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 FanCash for new users betting on Bills vs. Jaguars Wild Card matchup this Sunday.
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with the opportunity to earn up to $2,000 FanCash while betting on Sunday's AFC Wild Card showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars. This exciting matchup features the red-hot Jaguars, who won their final eight regular-season games to claim the AFC South title, facing the Bills in Jacksonville. New bettors can take advantage of generous sportsbook promos available on Sunday, January 11.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Bills vs. Jaguars

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new Missouri customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash over 10 consecutive days. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily with odds of -500 or longer, and losing bets will be matched with FanCash up to $200 per day. This promotion is perfect for betting on the Bills vs. Jaguars Wild Card game, where Jacksonville enters as slight home underdogs despite their impressive eight-game winning streak.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • Available to new customers in Missouri only.
  • Minimum $1 daily wager required for 10 consecutive days.
  • Wagers must have odds of -500 or longer.
  • Maximum $200 FanCash earned per day on losing bets.
  • FanCash expires seven days after issuance.

For example, if you wager $50 on the Bills to cover the spread against Jacksonville and lose, you'll receive $50 in FanCash. However, if your bet on Trevor Lawrence to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash. The promotion continues for 10 consecutive days, allowing multiple opportunities to earn FanCash on various Bills vs. Jaguars betting markets.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Bills vs. Jaguars game requires completing a simple registration process. Follow these steps to get started with your FanCash earning opportunity:

  1. Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account through their website or mobile app.
  2. Verify your identity with required personal information including full name, address, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
  3. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account.
  4. Place your first $1+ wager on Bills vs. Jaguars or any qualifying market with odds of -500 or longer.
  5. Continue placing daily $1+ wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash potential.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and special game-specific promotions by visiting the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and can provide additional value for regular bettors throughout the NFL playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Kyle Collis
