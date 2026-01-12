Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 FanCash for Texans vs. Steelers Wild Card Showdown
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 FanCash for new customers betting on Monday's Wild Card clash between the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers. This marks the first playoff meeting between these franchises, with kickoff set for Monday, January 12 at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN and ABC. New users can explore this welcome offer alongside other sportsbook promos available for the postseason.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Texans vs. Steelers
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash through a 10-day consecutive betting challenge. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily with odds of -500 or longer, starting from account creation day. When wagers settle as losses, Fanatics issues FanCash equal to the losing amount, capped at $200 per day.
For example, if you bet $50 on the Texans to cover the spread against Pittsburgh and lose, you'll receive $50 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you wager $150 on C.J. Stroud to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes and it loses, you'll earn $150 in FanCash. The key terms include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- Daily wagers must be $1 or more with odds of -500 or longer.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- FanCash is non-withdrawable but can be used for future bets.
- Challenge must be completed for 10 consecutive days.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Texans-Steelers Wild Card game requires completing these steps:
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Register with your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your account through email authentication.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Apply the promotion in your bet slip before placing your first wager.
- Place a $1 minimum cash wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer.
- Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL playoffs. These special offers often include profit boosts for same-game parlays, enhanced payouts on touchdown scorers, and bonus bets for specific game outcomes. Current users can discover these rotating promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application, where new opportunities are updated frequently during major sporting events.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.