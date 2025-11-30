Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Broncos vs. Commanders
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for new users betting on Sunday's matchup between the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders. Bo Nix and the Broncos look to stay hot against a Washington Commanders team that is only playing for pride at this point. New customers can take advantage of this generous welcome offer alongside other sportsbook promos available for this primetime clash.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Broncos vs. Commanders
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new customers with up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $2,000. You must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day, and if your bet loses, Fanatics returns the full stake as FanCash within 72 hours. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no promo code and begins the day you create your account.
For example, if you bet $100 on the Broncos to cover the spread against the Commanders and they fall short, you'll receive $100 in FanCash. If Denver covers and you win, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash for that day. The FanCash earned through this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus expires seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.
Key terms for this offer include:
- Available to new customers only in eligible states.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- Daily wagers must be $1 or more with odds of -500 or longer.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day for losing bets.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Offer runs for 10 consecutive days from account creation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Sunday's game
Claiming this welcome offer is straightforward and requires no Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Follow these steps to get started before the Broncos face the Commanders:
- Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and download the mobile app.
- Complete registration by providing your full name, address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your account through email authentication.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first qualifying bet of $1 or more on the Broncos vs. Commanders game with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake within 72 hours.
- Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond this new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers. The sportsbook frequently features odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions that enhance your betting experience. These rotating offers can be found by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where you'll discover daily and weekly opportunities to boost your potential returns.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on any SNF wager.
Compare more Broncos vs. Commanders sportsbook promos
There are even more great offers out there from top operators like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.