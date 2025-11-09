Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for NFL Week 10
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash as NFL Week 10 arrives on Sunday, Nov. 9. As teams push for the playoffs during this crucial stretch of the season, new users can maximize their betting experience with one of the top sportsbook promos available, to use on games like Rams-49ers and Falcons-Colts, played in Berlin.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NFL Week 10
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new customers with FanCash when their daily wagers lose during a 10-day period. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. When a daily bet loses, Fanatics Sportsbook returns the full stake up to $200 in FanCash within 72 hours.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Ravens to cover the spread against the Vikings in NFL Week 10 and the bet loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash. If you bet $250 on the Buffalo Bills moneyline and lose, you'll get the maximum $200 in FanCash since that's the daily limit. However, if your bet wins, no FanCash is awarded for that day.
Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo include:
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day, up to $2,000 total over 10 days.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer.
- Available for 10 consecutive days starting from the date of account creation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for NFL Week 10
Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer requires no special code and follows a simple three-step process. New users can start betting on NFL Week 10 games immediately after completing registration.
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account and the promotion.
- Place your first daily wager of $1 or more on any NFL Week 10 market with odds of -500 or longer, and receive FanCash equal to your losing stake up to $200.
For more details about this sportsbook, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers complement the new-user promotion and provide continued value for regular bettors during NFL Week 10 and beyond.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on NFL Week 10
