Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Penn State vs. Ohio State
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for new users betting on Saturday's Penn State vs. Ohio State showdown. This welcome offer provides excellent value among current sportsbook promos as the top-ranked Buckeyes host the struggling Nittany Lions.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Penn State vs. Ohio State
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new customers with FanCash when their daily wagers lose over 10 consecutive days. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day starting from account creation. If your daily bet loses, Fanatics returns your full stake, up to $200, in FanCash within 72 hours.
For example, if you bet $150 on Penn State to cover the spread against Ohio State and lose, you'll receive $150 in FanCash. Alternatively, if you wager $200 on Ohio State to win straight up and they lose in an upset, you'll get the maximum $200 daily FanCash reward. The promotion runs for 10 consecutive days, allowing users to earn the full $2,000 in FanCash potentially.
Key terms include:
- A minimum $1 daily wager is required with odds -500 or longer.
- A maximum $200 in FanCash is rewarded per day for losing bets.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Promotion runs for 10 consecutive days from account creation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few simple steps before Saturday's Penn State vs. Ohio State:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account using any link on this page.
- Verify your identity with the required personal information, including full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit to activate your account.
- Place your first daily wager of $1 or more on Penn State vs. Ohio State with odds -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, you receive FanCash equal to your stake up to $200 within 72 hours.
- Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
For complete details about this welcome offer, read our full Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the college football season. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event bonuses in the 'Promos' section of the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and can provide additional value for Saturday's Penn State vs. Ohio State matchup and other weekend college football games.
Other sportsbook promos for PSU vs. OSU
There are even more offers you can claim from operators like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
