Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Ravens vs. Steelers Week 18
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers exceptional value for new users looking to bet on Sunday's pivotal Ravens vs. Steelers Week 18 matchup. This AFC North title decider on January 4 presents the perfect opportunity to claim up to $2,000 in FanCash through this new-user offer. Both teams enter with everything on the line, as Pittsburgh (9-7) can clinch the division with a win or tie, while Baltimore (8-8) needs a victory to capture the crown, making this an ideal game for sportsbook promos.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Ravens vs. Steelers
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash over 10 consecutive days. Each day, place a minimum $1 wager with odds of -500 or longer, and if your bet loses, Fanatics Sportsbook will return the full stake up to $200 in FanCash. For example, if you bet $150 on the Ravens to win and they lose, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours.
Key terms include:
- Minimum $1 daily wager required with odds of -500 or longer.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day for losing bets.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- Offer valid for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.
If you wager $200 on the Steelers to cover the spread and win, you keep your winnings and can place another qualifying bet the next day. The beauty of this promotion lies in its daily reset, allowing you to maximize value throughout the 10-day period while betting on exciting matchups like this AFC North showdown.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few simple steps before Sunday's Ravens vs. Steelers kickoff:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account using any link on this page.
- Complete identity verification with your personal information including full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first qualifying bet of $1 or more with odds of -500 or longer on any Ravens vs. Steelers market.
- If your bet loses, receive up to $200 in FanCash within 72 hours to continue betting.
No promo code is required to activate this offer. Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into this platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides value beyond the new-user welcome offer through daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions. Current users can discover these ongoing opportunities by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These promotions often feature enhanced odds on popular betting markets and special bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the year.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.