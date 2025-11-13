Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Thursday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with up to $2,000 in FanCash for Thursday Night Football on November 13. Drake Maye and the 8-2 New England Patriots host the New York Jets in a big AFC East matchup that could further solidify New England's division lead and march toward the No. 1 seed in the AFC. This welcome offer allows new customers to bet on the Patriots-Jets game while earning FanCash on losing wagers, making it an excellent opportunity to explore sportsbook promos during prime time football.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Patriots vs. Jets
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $2,000. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day, and if the bet loses, Fanatics returns the full stake as FanCash within 72 hours. For example, if you bet $150 on the Patriots to cover the spread against the Jets and lose, you'll receive $150 in FanCash to use on future wagers.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $1 daily wager required with odds of -500 or better.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day.
- Offer valid for 10 consecutive days from account creation.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
If you bet $100 on the Jets as underdogs and win, you keep your winnings and can continue the promotion the next day. The offer targets the Thursday Night Football matchup perfectly, as the Patriots' strong 8-2 record against the Jets' recent improvement creates compelling betting opportunities.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Thursday Night Football requires three simple steps. Follow this process to start earning FanCash on Patriots vs Jets wagers:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first $1+ wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer, such as the Patriots-Jets game spread or total points.
The promotion automatically activates once you place your qualifying wager, and FanCash will be credited within 72 hours if your bet loses. For more detailed information about features and betting options, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook bonuses for existing customers
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing users beyond the new customer welcome offer. Current customers can find daily boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often feature popular games like Thursday Night Football matchups, giving experienced bettors additional value on their wagers throughout the NFL season.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Patriots vs. Jets
